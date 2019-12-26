Ukrainian President Zelensky signs bill prohibiting purchase of electricity from Russia Thursday, December 26, 2019 9:30:27 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved changes to the bill "on the electricity market," which prohibits the import of electricity from the Russian Federation to Ukraine, reports the press service of the Ukrainian President.

The new law establishes a ban on the sale and supply of electricity imported from the Russian Federation based on bilateral agreements, as well as on the commercial market.

However, the government has the right to cancel the ban to avoid an emergency in the Ukrainian United Energy Systems.

Also, in case of considerable price fluctuations on the electricity market, the Ukrainian National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities has the right to set a limit on next-day prices. In this case, the cost of electricity can be set only after consultation with the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee.

Also, until April 1, 2020, the Ukrainian National Commission has the right to designate the producers who produce electric and thermal energy at thermal power plants, as well as the commercial tariff for electricity (in cases provided for by the decision of the Ukrainian government on the assignment of special duties).

