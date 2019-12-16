Ukrainian President Zelensky to Russia-1 TV channel: we want to end war in Donbas Monday, December 16, 2019 9:00:48 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a comment to the Russian State Russia-1 TV channel that Ukraine has "slightly different views" on the Minsk agreements than Russia. Still, the work in the Normandy Four is aimed at ending the war in the Donbas.

He noted that the Normandy Four meetings provide an opportunity "to achieve a result and to end the war in Ukraine."

"I believe that by holding a meeting of such format, we have the opportunity to achieve results and to end the war in Ukraine, on the territory of our country. There will be another meeting in 4 months because many issues can not be solved at one time, and there are many different views, many different issues," said Ukrainian President.

Zelensky also said that at the bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Normandy Four Summit, they discussed important issues and noted the importance of starting a conversation.

Earlier, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky are far from agreeing on several issues.

