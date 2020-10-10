Ukrainian Security Service asks Google and Apple to block banned Russian apps Saturday, October 10, 2020 12:10:00 PM

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has requested that Goggle and Apple block banned Russian applications, reports the SBU’s press service.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has appealed to companies "Google, LLC" and "Apple Inc." about the presence on their services "Play Market" and "App Store" of mobile applications, including Russian social networks, developed by legal entities, which are subject to economic and other restrictive sanctions" the statement reads.

In addition, the SBU asks the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to inform foreign partners working in Ukraine about compliance with the requirements of the current legislation.

Russian social networks VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.Ru Group services have been banned in Ukraine since 2017.

In September, VKontakte representatives announced that access to this social network was restored in Ukraine after changes to its code base were made.

On September 15, the Ukrainian National Security Council reminded that the VKontakte app collects data of Ukrainian users for the Russian special services.

Later, Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov said that the National Security Council will take into account and will check for the distribution of Ukrainian users’ personal data on VKontakte.

