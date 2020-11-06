Ukrainian Security Service asks Google and Apple to block Russian mobile apps Friday, November 6, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is in talks with Google and Apple to impose a ban on mobile applications of Russian companies which are under Ukrainian sanctions, Radio Liberty reports, citing the SBU’s press service.

"As of today, discussions are continuing with Google and Apple regarding legal ways to block mobile applications developed by legal entities, which have been subject to special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) and which provide access to the resources/services prohibited in Ukraine," the SBU said.

Russian social networks VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, as well as Mail.Ru Group have been banned in Ukraine since 2017.

In September, VKontakte representatives announced that access to this social network was restored in Ukraine after changes to the application code were made.

On September 15, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council warned that the VKontakte app collects Ukrainian users' data for the Russian special services.

Later, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the National Security Council take monitor and check for the distribution of Russian content by Ukrainian VKontakte users. This initiative should be implemented by the end of February 2021.

