Ukrainian Security Service blocks transit channel of Russian military equipment through Ukraine Friday, November 27, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Counterintelligence of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) blocked the international channel for transit through Ukraine of Russian military goods destined to the countries on the UN Security Council sanctions list, reported the SBU press service.

"Law enforcement officers have documented and stopped the illegal activities of the management of one of the Kyiv based companies, which planned to illegally supply helicopter equipment components to one of the African countries," the statement reads.

The investigation found that in order to conceal the Russian origin of the goods and their military purpose during customs clearance, the organizers provided falsified documentation. Also, the senders did not have permits provided by the current legislation for the export of goods of this category. The perpetrators planned to send the military products by plane from Boryspil airport.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the grounds of committing a criminal offence under section 1 of Article 333 (violation of the order of international transfers of goods subject to export control) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

In March the SBU prevented the illegal export of components for radar stations to Russia. Dual-use goods subject to state export control were seized at Senkivka international border crossing. According to preliminary information, the items found are components intended for use in military radar equipment.

