Ukrainian Security Service detains former MP of Luhansk People’s Republic Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:00:17 PM

Counterintelligence of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has detained a former "MP" of so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.

SBU officials found that in 2014 this individual took part in establishing illegal government bodies in the territory of the Luhansk region which is not under Ukraine’s control. The individual was also involved in the creation and adoption of the "LPR constitution".

While executing the arrest warrant, the SBU found a "LPR passport ", as well as "LPR registration documents". The detained turned out to be a "deputy" of the so-called "People's Council" and "Parliament of the Union of Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics “.

The detainee is facing criminal charges for violating territorial integrity of Ukraine.

