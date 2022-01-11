Ukrainian Security Service detains Russian intelligence agent in Odesa Tuesday, January 11, 2022 2:00:58 PM

Employees of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in the Odesa region detained a Russian intelligence agent who planned to commit a series of terrorist attacks, reported the press service of the SBU.

According to SBU, the detained foreigner came to Ukraine on the instructions of the Russian special services. He was supervised by Russian military intelligence from the territory of the so-called Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

The suspect tried to undermine the socio-political situation in the Odesa region with terrorist acts and sabotage. In particular, he set fire to a military vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Odesa in December 2021, and also doused with paint a monument to Ukrainians who died in the war with Russia.

According to SBU, through these actions, Russian special services tried to conduct an information and psychological special operation, showing that a pro-Russian underground allegedly works in the Odesa region.

The Russian was detained by SBU officers during a meeting with the perpetrator of the planned crime. He hired another person to set fire to Ukrainian military equipment.

The suspect was informed of the charges under the Ukrainian Criminal article "attempt to commit a terrorist act".

