Ukrainian Security Service dismantles Russian spy network Thursday, March 5, 2020 11:00:39 AM

The officers of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) have detained at the Ukrainian-Russian border the head of the secret agent network of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, a former Ukrainian military, who planned to go to Russia to report to his bosses about the accomplished tasks, reported the SBU press service.

As the SBU counterintelligence has established, the former military was recruited by a staff member of the Security Service of the Russian Armed Forces during his visit to the separatist-held territories of the Luhansk region.

"He was carrying out activities to collect and transmit intelligence information about the military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located in Volyn Oblast," the SBU notes.

Also, at the request of his Russian bosses, the individual recruited three other pro-Russian residents of the region to carry out intelligence tasks.

They collected up-to-date information on the defense capability and combat readiness of military facilities, locations of military equipment, their quantitative and qualitative characteristics, the location of the depos of missile and artillery weapons. In addition, the accomplices passed to Russia information about the participants of the Ukrainian military operation in the Donbas.

It’s now being considered whether the individuals have committed a criminal act under Article 1, paragraph 111, of the Ukrainian Criminal code, the high treason.

