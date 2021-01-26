Ukrainian Security Service warns of possible Russian invasion Tuesday, January 26, 2021 11:00:00 AM

To date, there is still a threat of Russian military invastion, stated the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) commenting on the purpose of Ukrainian security forces exercises in Kherson region, in the area of the North-Crimean Canal, Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and Kakhovka shipping gateway.

According to the SBU, Russia is strengthening the offensive potential of its armed forces. In addition, Russia regularly conducts large-scale military exercises near the Ukrainian border, which raises the possibility military invasion.

The SBU also noted that Russia continues militarization of the annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. There is also a threat to free navigation in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

