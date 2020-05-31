Ukrainian soldier abducted near Crimean border Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a soldier has been abducted from an observation post on the administrative border with the annexed Crimea.

The incident occurred on May 30 at about 5 a.m.

"In the area of the Chongar Peninsula, a soldier of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was found missing from the observation post when on duty, " the statement reads.

Search efforts have not yielded results. The soldier does not return phone calls and his whereabouts are unknown.

According to preliminary information, the soldier was kidnapped while on duty. Traces of the struggle were found near the observation post.

The Armed Forces noted that they are taking all necessary measures to establish the location of the soldier.

Materials about the event were handed over to law enforcement agencies.

At 4:40 p.m. A serviceman of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade Yevgeny Dobrinsky disappeared near the administrative border with the annexed Crimea, reported Krym.Realii citing the head of the public relations service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Valentin Shevchenko.

According to him, Dobrinsky was at one of the military installations about a thousand meters from the annexed peninsula.

"Special forces servicemen involved in carrying out their duties in this area have weapons, ammunition and radio communications. Several military personnel were on duty at these military installations. Weapons and ammunition are available for the soldiers," the head of public relations said.

He noted that along with Yevgeny Dobrinsky there were several other Ukrainian soldiers in the post.

In late April, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) documented the fact of illegal detention of a junior sergeant of the State Border Service of Ukraine by representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation on the administrative border with Crimea. The Special Service of the Russian Federation tried to recruit the Ukrainian.

