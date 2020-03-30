Ukrainian soldier killed by militant sniper in Donbas Monday, March 30, 2020 2:05:54 PM

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been killed by a militant sniper in the Donetsk region, reported the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation on Facebook.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and shelled the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbas. Unfortunately, today, March 30, Ukraine lost another defender. At one of the positions in the Donetsk region, a soldier of the Armed Forces was killed by enemy sniper fire," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Joint Forces Command expresses condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and stresses that “the actions of the occupiers will not go unpunished”.

It has been also reported that one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded during enemy shelling in the Luhansk region. He was taken to a military medical hospital and is receiving medical treatment. His state of health is satisfactory.

"To suppress enemy fire, the Units of the Ukrainian Joint Forces used the available weapons. The enemy's losses are being determined," the Ukrainian military command said.

On the morning of March 30, the pro-Russian militants shelled the Ukrainian positions using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Two Ukrainian soldiers were injured as a result of the enemy fire.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.