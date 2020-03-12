Unidentified air force attacks pro-Iranian militia’s base in Syria Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:00:42 PM

An unidentified country's air force carried out strikes on pro-Iranian militant positions in eastern Syria on Thursday, March 12. The base of the Shiite group Kata'ib al-Imam Ali (Imam Ali Battalions), located in the Al-Bukamal area on the Syria-Iran border, was hit by airstrikes, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). According to human rights activists, the attack was carried out by three UAVs, which fired at least 10 missiles. Eighteen militants of the group were killed in the strikes.

Syria and Iraq have previously repeatedly accused Israel of striking targets in the Al-Bukamal area. The Israeli authorities do not comment on these accusations, although the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Aviv Kochavi said last December that Iran was actively using the border crossing near Al-Bukamal to deliver weapons to Syria.

