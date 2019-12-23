US accuses ‘Russian mercenaries’ of escalating tensions in Libya Monday, December 23, 2019 11:00:34 AM

The US State Department expressed concern about the activities of the Russian private military contractor, the Wagner Group, in Libya, reports Anadolu news agency.

According to the US State Department, Russian-linked mercenaries only intensify the escalation in the region, supporting the troops of General Khalifa Haftar, who is trying to capture the capital Tripoli.

It is noted that the number of civilian casualties in Libya is increasing. Civilian objects, including hospitals and airports, are being damaged.

At the same time, Washington says that mercenaries are using drones and planes for combat purposes.

For its part, the US expressed its support for the Government of National Accord in Libya, which is fighting against Haftar's army.

"The presence of Russian mercenaries in the region escalates tensions. Due to the increase in the number of mercenaries from the Wagner private military contractor, the overall picture of the conflict is changing, tensions are rising," said the spokesman of the US State Department.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara would not "turn a blind eye" to Russian mercenaries of the Wagner private military company. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already stated that Moscow keeps contacts with both conflicting parties in Libya.

