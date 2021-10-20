US Department of Treasury plans to punish Russia’s Gazprom for circumventing sanctions Wednesday, October 20, 2021 12:00:31 PM

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is set to work with the Congress to punish Russia's Gazprom for activities that violate U.S. sanctions, said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo during a speech in the Senate Banking Committee.

One of the senators criticized the U.S. Department of the Treasury for not imposing sanctions on the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Nord Stream 2 AG.

"We are committed to working with you on this committee to hold Gazprom accountable for its activities that violate our sanctions," Adeyemo replied.

However, he did not specify what kind of activity it will be. Adeyemo also avoided answering the question of Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, about why the US administration does not introduce sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG.

Senior Advisor for Energy Security of the US Department of State Amos Hochstein said that the U.S. has begun preparations for the imposition of sanctions against Russia in case it uses the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline as a weapon against Ukraine.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden made it clear that there would be no additional sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

