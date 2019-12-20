US gets hold of frequencies of Russian S-400 air defense systems in Syria Friday, December 20, 2019 12:00:21 PM

The US army has obtained the frequencies of the Russian S-400 anti-air defense systems stationed in Syria, reports the Russian publication Free News, citing the decorated Russian pilot Yuri Sytnik, a member of the Senior Officers Council of the Officers of Russia organization. Sytnik believes that the US military has not yet been able to decipher the codes.

“They are taking note of our frequencies, taking note of our systems which are starting to be deployed against it (the US’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft). Now they need to decipher our S-400 systems that are there. That’s why they’re being driven back. It’s a normal practice. They are testing our ability to repel. Reconnaissance is being done. This aircraft is an entire laboratory. There, a crew of 20, in a special cubicle, monitor the radio-electronics and collect footage,” said Sytnik.

The Russian news outlet says that the US military intercepted the codes with reconnaissance aircraft flying over Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase.

If the frequencies are deciphered, the US Air Force will be able to bypass the anti-air radar systems and create interference which hampers the accurate identification of targets and can even create non-existent targets.

Free News emphasizes that, despite the fact that US reconnaissance aircraft have flown along the coast of Crimea, the US military has not been able to identify the frequencies used by the Russian anti-air systems in this region. According to the news outlet, these frequencies differ from those used by the S-400 systems stationed in Syria.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.