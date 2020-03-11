US military patrol prevents Russian convoy from reaching oil field in northeastern Syria Wednesday, March 11, 2020 1:04:08 PM

The Russian military convoy was unable to reach an oil field in Al Hasakah province in northeastern Syria via the M4 highway. Their way was blocked by the U.S. military, Anadolu reports, citing its sources on the ground.

According to Anadolu, an American patrol arrived in the village of Tall Tamr in the western province of Al Hasakah, where it stopped a Russian military convoy consisting of four vehicles. As a result, the Russian military, which was traveling along the M4 motorway to the oil field east of the city of Qamishli, was forced to change the route. The U.S. military blocked the highway near the village of Al-Malikiyah, the newspaper said.

Earlier, the U.S. military repeatedly blocked attempts of the Russian troops to travel on the M4 motorway and other roads in the area.

