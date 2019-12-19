US military retakes six bases in north-eastern Syria Thursday, December 19, 2019 11:00:36 AM

The US military, which abandoned its bases in Syria when Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” began, has started to return and has already retaken six military bases in north-eastern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reports. The American military contingent is being reinforced in the region bordering with Turkey and Iraq and in regions with oil fields.

In the Al-Hasakah Governorate in north-eastern Syria, US troops hold five bases and outposts, and are setting up two outposts in the town of Qahtaniyah in Al-Hasakah and the town of Himo near Qamishli. The US military command in Syria plans to significantly improve security around the oil fields in Al-Hasakah.

According to Anadolu, the US currently controls 11 bases and outposts in Syria. Five of them are in Al-Hasakah, four in Deir ez-Zor, and two in Raqqa. Another two outposts are being built in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

At four outposts in Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, there are also French troops. Around 200 French soldiers have been stationed in regions controlled by the Kurdish armed groups. According to the available information, the French and the Americans are providing combat training to the Kurds.

