US troops block Russian military convoy from travelling on Syrian highway

The U.S. military blocked the way of a Russian military convoy heading towards the town of Amuda in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah. A video of the incident, taken from a car, was published by the “Military Observer” Telegram channel. The footage shows that the Americans blocked the path of a Russian jeep and three armored personnel carriers with Russian flags.

This is not the first such incident in Syria.

In January, it was reported that the U.S. military blocked the Russians from heading towards Rumaylan oil field.

The incident took place on January 18. The Americans put a barrier of armored vehicles in front of the Russian convoy. The Russians had to return to the Amuda area in northwest Al Hasakah, from where they were travelling.

In early February, the U.S. special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, reported that the US. military confrontations with Russian private military companies in northeastern Syria are becoming more frequent. Incidents have increased on motorways, including Kurdish territories.

