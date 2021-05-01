Washington promises to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine under existing agreements Saturday, May 1, 2021 2:00:14 PM

The U.S. administration is ready to supply some types of weapons to Ukraine in the future within the framework of existing agreements, Interfax-Ukraine quotes U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as saying.

"We are ready to act within the existing framework. In the past, we have organized deliveries to Ukraine. And we will be ready in the future to consider its requests and supply some types of military products," Sullivan said at the online forum of the Aspen Institute.

He also noted that there will be no supplies that would not fit into the existing defense cooperation agreements with Ukraine.

According to Biden's adviser, Russia has acted constructively, withdrawing a significant part of its forces from the border with Ukraine.

"We have taken note that they have withdrawn a significant part of the forces from the border and returned them to their permanent bases. It's a constructive step," Sullivan said.

On April 22, Russia announced the completion of a "snap combat readiness check” which it used as a pretext to deploy troops to the Ukrainian borders. On April 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said that the exercises in Crimea were successful. He also said that from April 23, the troops begin to return to the places of their permanent deployment. On April 23, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the withdrawal of troops had begun.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States is cautious about the Russian authorities' statement about the withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian border.

