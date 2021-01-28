Weapons stores to be closed in Moscow amid looming protests Thursday, January 28, 2021 11:00:33 AM

All weapons stores will be closed in Moscow next weekend. According to Baza news outlet, such an order was sent to the stores by the Russian National Guard.

The information was confirmed by Air-gun stores and the management of Kolchuga store in Moscow. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

So far, the order of the Russian National Guard concerns only the next weekend, when supporters of Alexei Navalny planned another round of mass rallies.

Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti denied this information. The National Guard did not send recommendations to Moscow weapons shops to close because of the rallies on January 31, RIA Novosti reported.

At the same time, the Russian authorities intend to restrict entry to the center of Moscow, Rosbalt news website reported referring to the warning sent to customers by the parking service of GUM shopping Center.

According to GUM parking services, following the "preventive measures to maintain public order" on January 31, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Moscow time, entry of vehicles into the central part of the city will be restricted, including Ilyinka Street.

Meanwhile, representatives of the GUM told Open Media that the shopping venter did not send such letters, and, on Sunday, the GUM will work as usual.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.