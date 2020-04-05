World Bank to allocate $135 million for medical reform in Ukraine Sunday, April 5, 2020 11:03:46 AM

The World Bank is ready to allocate $135 million to Ukraine for the purchase of medical equipment, reconstruction of family medicine clinics and medical reform in the regions, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram channel.

"Today, I held a meeting with the World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Alex Kremer. We spoke, in particular, about a joint project of the World Bank and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, "Serving People, Improving Health," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, international partners are ready to allocate additional money to Ukraine to improve medical services.

"These funds will be used to purchase medical equipment, reconstruct family medicine clinics and introduce medical reform in the regions," Shmyhal said.

Earlier, the European Union allocated 80 million euros to Ukraine to fight the coronavirus.

