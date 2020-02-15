Zelensky: Ukraine proposed new procedure for withdrawal of troops in Donbas Saturday, February 15, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The Ukrainian side has proposed a new procure for withdrawal of forces in the Donbas, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukraynska Pravda reports.

The Ukrainian President said that Kyiv suggested a so-called sector-based withdrawal. According to him, the line of demarcation will be divided into several sectors and the troops in them will be withdrawn gradually.

The transition from one sector to the next will be made only after the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission confirms that there are no military equipment and troops in the sector. The President stressed that the OSCE's work depends on how successful the implementation of the Minsk agreements will be.

According to him, the participants of the Normandy negotiations will receive detailed information about the initiative in the near future. Zelensky added that one such site has been already proposed and has been almost approved by all sides.

In Munich, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he believes it is wrong to use the term "war in Ukraine" because it is a “war in Europe”.

