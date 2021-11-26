Zelensky calls on Putin to publicly deny Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine Friday, November 26, 2021 12:00:55 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin should publicly deny the reports that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

"We constantly hear from Russians that "something is missing for the meeting." It seems to me that if they do not think about the escalation, then Russians and the President of the Russian Federation should say that "we are not planning [an invasion]," Zelensky said during a press conference.

He admitted that it could be a public statement or a telephone conversation between him and Putin.

Zelensky said he was counting on several formats for contact with Russia.

"There is the Normandy format. The French side wants to put additional pressure on Russia so that we can have a meeting of the Quartet with the new Chancellor of Germany," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that he expects results from the negotiations between the United States and the Russian Federation. "We understand that cannot be any decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine. But one of the main issues [during talks between the U.S. and Russia] will still be Ukraine. We see it as a parallel format of negotiations there," Zelensky explained.

According to Zelensky, negotiations between representatives of his Administration and the Administration of the Russian President is yet another format of possible talks.

