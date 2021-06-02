Zelensky: Germany and France are afraid to recognize Russia as participant in Donbas conflict Wednesday, June 2, 2021 12:00:38 PM

In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Germany and France are afraid to call Russia a participant in the Donbas conflict.

"At the last meeting of the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, where Mr. Dmitry Kozak, who represents Russia, asked our European partners whether Russia was a participant in the conflict, representatives of Germany and France did not directly respond that Russia is a participant. They again used such "cautious" diplomacy, with which Ukraine does not agree, because Russia is a participant in the conflict," said Zelensky.

"Everyone is afraid to even recognize Russia as a participant in the conflict," the Ukrainian President lamented.

Zelensky believes that after eighth year of war such diplomacy is unacceptable.

He stressed that he appreciated the efforts of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but "expected more from her."

"We are grateful for what we have, but I know that Germany can do more. Because what they do for us, they do for themselves. I don't know why they don't understand it," Zelensky said.

In the last few months, Zelensky has repeatedly stated that the "Normandy format" talks are not enough for a peaceful settlement in the Donbas. He proposed creating a new negotiating platform which would include not only the Donbas, but also Crimea and Nord Stream 2.

