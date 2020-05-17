Zelensky has new strategy for ending the war in Donbas Sunday, May 17, 2020 1:00:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not follow the tactics of Petro Poroshenko in resolving the conflict in the Donbas, stated on the air of the TV channel "Nash" the MP of the "Servant of the People" faction Maryna Bardina.

According to her, the Ukrainian authorities have a clear position on the Donbas and annexed Crimea.

"What is Zelensky doing now? He came to power and tried to follow the old ways, but the strategy, thought out by the fifth president Poroshenko, did not work for six years and will not work in the future," she said.

Tactics are changing now. In particular, Kyiv is trying to give "more official status" to the negotiators of the Trilateral Contact Group.

"This week, for the first time, the talks with participation of our government officials took place," she recalled.

Bardina believes that Ukraine is complying with the Minsk agreements by withdrawing its forces, exchanging prisoners, participating in negotiations to hold elections in the uncontrolled territories after taking control over the border with Russia. The MP believes that the main goal now is to give the Red Cross access to the captured Ukrainian territories.

"The Red Cross will be able to meet with all the people who are there, it will help in compiling and completing the lists for the "all for all" prisoner exchange," she concluded.

