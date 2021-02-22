Zelensky: Kyiv to build new airport in Donbas Monday, February 22, 2021 11:00:02 AM

Ukrainian government plans to build a new airport in the Donbas for passenger flights, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the forum "Ukraine 30. Infrastructure."

According to him, the airport’s design will be completed this year. At the moment, experts are looking for a location for the new airport.

Zelensky noted that the "new serious airport" will be located between the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. "We could open and restore Mariupol airport. But today the military says that it is dangerous for us," the president explained.

Zelensky also announced that in a few years Kyiv plans to build a new airport in the Carpathian region.

Earlier, the President said that the government plans to upgrade the airport in Uzhgorod which has not been used since 2016.

