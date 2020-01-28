Zelensky: Polish president to visit Ukraine Tuesday, January 28, 2020 8:00:10 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his Polish colleague Andrzej Duda might visit Ukraine in 2020.

“This year we are planning to hold a number of joint events. I believe that one of them will be a visit by Mr President Duda to Ukraine,” said Zelensky during a joint press conference with Duda in Warsaw.

In May 2020, Poland will hold presidential elections.

During the first four years of his presidency, Duda visited Ukraine four times.

However, Duda’s last visit was accompanied by a scandal. At the time, he was unable to reach an agreement with then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko regarding a joint day of remembrance for the victims of the Volyn tragedy, and as a result, Duda traveled to Volyn on July 8, 2018, and Poroshenko to Sahryń in Poland.

Duda did not visit Ukraine in 2019.

