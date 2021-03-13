Zelensky praises U.S. sanctions against Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky Saturday, March 13, 2021 10:01:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the U.S. sanctions against billionaire Igor Kolomoisky. "We support this decision and are working to bring back these funds to Ukraine, to bring justice back to Ukraine," said Zelensky in a video message posted on the Facebook page of the president's administration.

"The names here make no difference. These might be Medvedchuk, Kolomoisky, Poroshenko, Akhmetov, Pinchuk, Firtash or whoever. One thing is important - you are ready to work legally and transparently, or you want to continue to create monopolies, control the media, influence MPs and other public servants. The first is supported, the second is over," the Ukrainian President added.

The United States announced the imposition of sanctions against the former owner of Privatbank Igor Kolomoisky and his immediate family on March 5. In a statement, the State Department noted that as chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration, Kolomoisky was involved in corruption. "In addition, he used his political influence and official power for his personal benefit," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Kolomoisky headed the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration from March 2, 2014 to March 24, 2015.

