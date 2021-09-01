Zelensky presents Ukraine’s transformation plan during visit to the U.S. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 11:00:24 AM

During his working visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the presentation of the plan for the transformation of Ukraine. The event was held in the building of the Fred Smith National Library for the Study of the Heritage of George Washington, the press service of the Ukrainian President reports.

The presentation was attended by representatives of leading American think tanks and journalists.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that in the 30 years since the restoration of independence, Ukraine has lost many opportunities, as politicians constantly postponed changes "putting them off till tomorrow".

"All these changes are taking place in the conditions of war. Security remains a key challenge for Ukraine. And the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a key goal," the President said.

According to Zelensky, "now there is no other country that would conduct such systemic reforms in the conditions of armed confrontation with one of the most powerful armies in the world." In particular, Zelensky pointed out to the anti-corruption policy, the opening of the land market, investment support and judicial reform.

"We have a clear vision of what Ukraine should become in five to ten years. This is an ambitious plan for the transformation of our state. More justice, more opportunities. We are building a successful and sustainable Ukraine," the Ukrainian President emphasized.

The President explained that the document, which is called “A Greater Justice and Opportunity - Building Prosperous and Resilient Ukraine”, defines the vision of Ukraine's development for the coming years as "an outpost of security, digital, infrastructure and agrarian hub."

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the plan for the transformation of the Ukrainian economy defines the goals for the development of human capital, ensuring the "green" transformation and energy security of the country.

"More than 80 projects laid down in the plan are ambitious projects totaling $ 277 billion. They provide for financing from the state budget of Ukraine, as well as attracting international assistance programs, loans, investments," the President said.

He also called on American partners to actively join Ukraine in implementing of this plan.

