Zelensky promises to erect monument in honor of victims of Ukrainian airliner downed in Iran Friday, January 8, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to erect a monument to the victims of the downed Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane.

"Soon we will have a memorable place where relatives, relatives of the victims, just citizens could come. To remember, to think, to sit next to their close ones. And where one could at least partially get rid of the feeling of that insane injustice from what happened," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, the Ukrainian President stressed that the Iranian side was responsible for the tragedy, which took the lives of 176 people on board the plane.

"It was impossible not to know then that it was a passenger plane. It was also impossible not to understand that the first missile did not hit a military target at all. This is already axiomatic data," he added.

Zelensky also promised that those responsible for the disaster would be punished, and the families of the victims would receive adequate compensation.

Last year, on January 8, a Ukrainian Boeing-737 belonging to UIA crashed near the airport in Tehran. All 176 people on board were killed.

On January 11, the Iranian authorities admitted that their military inadvertently shot down a Ukrainian plane with a missile.

In August, Iran refused to pay the UIA for the downed plane.

