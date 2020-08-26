Zelensky sees progress in resolving Donbas conflict Wednesday, August 26, 2020 12:00:00 PM

In an interview with Euronews, The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the chances of resolving the conflict in the Donbas will be higher after the next Normandy Format summit.

The Ukrainian President noted that since the last summit, which was held in December 2019 in Paris, the parties have made some progress. "Everything is moving forward, but not as fast as I expected," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensy said that he would hold a military parade after Ukraine regains control of the Donbas. He noted that now all military equipment is located in these regions. The President believes that it should not be an "attraction" for residents while the fighting in the country continues.

At the inauguration in May 2019, Zelensky called the ceasefire in Donbas his first task as president, and the second - "taking control of all Ukrainian territories." In April 2020, he specified that the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine would end before the end of his presidential term.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.