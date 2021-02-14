Zelensky sends top Ukrainian military officials to Donbas after death of 3 soldiers Sunday, February 14, 2021 12:00:00 PM

On Sunday, February 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Defense Minister Andriy Taran and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak to go to the Donbas to investigate the deaths of three soldiers near the village of Novoluhanske, reports the Ukrainian Presidential press service.

It is noted that the deputy head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets is already at the scene of the tragedy.

According to preliminary data, on Sunday, at about 10 a.m. Kyiv time, during the inspection of the positions and a scheduled rotation, three soldiers, Captain Alexander Voitenko (born in 1974), senior soldier Vyacheslav Alekseenko (born in 1987) and senior soldier Dmitry Mironenko (born in 1994), were injured during an explosion of an unidentified explosive device and succumbed to their wounds.

"We protect the lives of our soldiers. We go through complex negotiations at the diplomatic level to agree on a ceasefire. And then we read about the deaths of our soldiers due to mine explosions in the territory under our control. An immediate investigation is required. So that such tragedies do not happen again in the future. I am waiting for the reports on the circumstances immediately after my arrival tomorrow in Boryspil airports," said Zelensky.

Zelensky added that Ukraine must not lose its soldiers.

The Ukrainian President also expressed condolences to the soldiers' family and friends.

More Ukrainian soldiers died in Donbass over the past month than from the beginning of the truce to the end of last year.

