Zelensky: Ukraine may join EU sanctions against Russia for Navalny's poisoning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine can join the sanctions against Russia for poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Zelensky noted that before making such a decision, he would like to see the details from the German side.

"I would like us to hear the officials details from the German side, and then Ukraine will join the sanctions of our international partners," said Zelensky at the "Ukraine - EU" summit in Brussels, the online broadcast of which was conducted by the Presidential Administration.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 on board the plane flying from Tomsk to Moscow. The airliner made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. On August 22, at the request of Navalny's relatives, he was taken to the Charite hospital in Berlin for treatment. The politician was in an induced coma for 19 days.

At the request of the hospital, experts of the special laboratory of the German armed forces conducted a toxicological analysis of samples taken from Navalny and found in them traces of the combat nerve agent from the Novichok group. The German government stressed that there is no doubt about conclusions of the Bundeswehr specialists. Moscow denies all accusations of involvement in the assassination attempt on the Russian opposition leader.

The U.S. warned Russia of tough sanctions if they prove the Kremlin's involvement in Navalny's poisoning. The European Parliament called for a halt to Nord Stream 2 and sanctions against Russia. "Political killings and poisonings in Russia are systemic tools of the regime, deliberately aimed at the opposition," the EU resolution reads.

