Zelensky: Ukraine to build 2 new airports in Donbas Sunday, October 3, 2021 11:02:00 AM

An important component of Ukraine’s transformation is the Donbas, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in Truskavets.

According to Zelensky, many investors are concerned that the war continues in the east of Ukraine. "And they need to be shown that the country is developing. Therefore, the infrastructure in the Donbas is being built. And people in the temporarily occupied territories should see the difference".

He noted that Kyiv plans to build two more airports in the Donbas, which will be a temporary alternative to the airports in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Zelensky said that a location has also already been found for the airport, which will provide air link with Mariupol. According to Zelensky, it is impossible to build an airfield in the city itself because of the security considerations.

Zelensky said Kyiv is also facing a difficult situation with the mines in the Donbas.

"It is clear that they are unprofitable, but here is the question of people. We need to either give them an alternative, or modernize these mines. There is a similar problem in the Lviv region. We are working on it," he said.

Zelensky’s party "Servant of the People" is expected to publish a draft plan for the Transformation of Ukraine.

