Zelensky: Ukraine to receive a million coronavirus test kits Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11:00:02 AM

A large shipment of rapid coronavirus test kits will soon be delivered to Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during the TV talk show "Freedom of Speech."

"We have agreed with China, we are grateful to them, we are grateful separately to Jack Ma (the head of Alibaba Group). He helped us by providing $80 million dollars. And thanks to him and Mr. Yaroslavsky (Alexander Yaroslavsky - Ukrainian businessman). We also want to thank him. On Saturday we expect the arrival of these rapid tests in Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian president.

He specified that the tests will be enough for a million people. The President stressed that all rapid tests will be sent to hospitals.

Later, the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko specified that Ukraine will receive not the rapid test kits, but regular tests.

According to him, 15 regions of Ukraine have coronavirus tests, another 1 million test kits will be delivered in the near future.

Viktor Liashko also added that now the Ministry of Health is preparing an order according to which all medical institutions should cancel non-essential surgeries and hospitalizations until the situation with the coronavirus settles.

"This will free up beds in intensive care units and medical ventilators," Liashko said.

