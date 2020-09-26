Zelensky visits An-26 crash site, demands verification of all military equipment in Ukraine Saturday, September 26, 2020 11:00:00 AM

On Saturday, September 26, President Vladimir Zelensky arrived at the scene of yesterday's crash of Ukraine's An-26 aircraft near Chuhuiv, reported Zelensky’s press service.

It is noted that Zelensky paid tribute to the memory of the victims

"Day of Mourning has been declared because of the tragedy that took place yesterday in Kharkiv. Four takeoffs and, unfortunately, three landings. Tragic statistics, which, unfortunately, led to the death of both cadets and crew," the Ukrainian President said.

Zelensky added that the victims were young people of the 2-4th course and the crew of the liner.

"We had information that two guys survived. One is of moderate severity. The doctors were fighting for the life of the second, but unfortunately in the morning we were informed that he had died. My condolences to his family and friends," the President said.

Zelensky said that investigative commissions have been set up to investigate the disaster, which included specialists from the Ministry of Defense, the Interior Ministry, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Investigative Bureau.

Immediately after the crash, Zelensky spoke with the Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal. As a result, at an extraordinary meeting of the government, the composition and work plan of the inquiry commission was approved.

"We will be thinking about helping the relatives, families of the killed young people and the crew," the President said.

The President asked the specialist to collect information about the composition and technical condition of all military equipment in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Investigative Bureau has opened a criminal case under the article on violation of flight rules or preparation for them and violation of the rules of operation.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

All AN-26 planes have been grounded until the full circumstances of the plane crash are clarified, stated the deputy head of the Presidential Office Oleh Tatarov on air of "Ukraine 24."

"The President has ordered to suspend any flights involving similar aircraft until the causes of the tragedy are clarified. The Minister of Defense and the head of the General Staff have already begun to carry out the task. I assume that there will be no such flights until it is objectively established what happened," he said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Foreign Ministers of Poland, Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Sweden, Latvia and Moldova expressed condolences to Ukraine.

