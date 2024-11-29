39% of Russians justify possible nuclear weapon use in Ukraine, poll reveals Friday, November 29, 2024 11:00:23 AM

In a November poll conducted by the Levada Center, 39% of Russians believe that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine could be justified, reports the news outlet Agentstvo. The survey reveals that 11% of participants feel nuclear weapon use is definitely justifiable, while 28% think it is more likely than not justifiable. Meanwhile, just under half, 45%, think it cannot or is unlikely to be justified.

"Disturbing discussions about the potential use of nuclear weapons, which the Russian leadership frequently revisits, are gradually increasing the share of those who find it acceptable or even morally justifiable," explained Alexey Levinson, the head of socio-cultural research at the Levada Center.

Levinson noted that propaganda is eroding fears of nuclear weapon usage: "The idea of 'What’s the big deal?' is creeping towards 40%." The sociologist described these figures as alarming. Back in June, 52% of respondents viewed the use of nuclear weapons as unjustifiable; this figure was 56% in April 2023.

A majority of Russians (56%) anticipate that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a military conflict between Russia and NATO countries, according to the Levada Center's November data. Conversely, 30% of respondents believe such a conflict is impossible or unlikely. "While Russian society continues to live a semblance of normal life, it is fully aware that it could reach a point they would consider a real war," Levinson stated.

Furthermore, the Ukraine conflict, now in its third year, continues to bolster the approval ratings of the Russian government. Prior to the war, President Putin's approval rating was at a near-historic low of 63% in November 2021, but it has surged to 87% by November 2024.

