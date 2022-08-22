90 percent of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win the war with Russia Monday, August 22, 2022 1:30:00 PM

According to a survey conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center, more than 90% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will win the war with Russia. 77% strongly believe, 15% somewhat believe, and 4% of respondents do not believe or somewhat do not believe in victory.

31% of those who believe in the victory of Ukraine, believe that it should be expected before the end of 2022, 34% believe that it will happen in 1-2 years. 7% of those surveyed by sociologists believe that it will take 3-5 years to achieve victory over the Russian Federation. And 23% could not answer this question.

More than half of Ukrainians say that driving the Russian troops out of the entire territory of Ukraine and restoring Ukraine’s borders as of January 2014 can be considered a victory. Another 20.5% agree to consider as the victory the destruction of the Russian army and a revolt / disintegration of the Russian Federation.

A small part of the respondents will accept the end of the war with certain concessions from Ukraine. About 9% will accept the removal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the occupied Crimea, 7.5% - the restoration of the status quo as of February 23, 2022, and 3% of Ukrainians - the end of the war, even if the Russian troops remain in the territories that were captured as a result of a full-scale invasion.

