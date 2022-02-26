Germany sending anti-tank and air-defense systems to Ukraine Saturday, February 26, 2022 4:30:14 PM

Germany is sending 1,000 anti-tank systems and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft portable systems to Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Twitter.

"The Russian attack marks a turning point. It is our duty to do everything possible to support Ukraine in its defense against the invasion of Putin's army," he wrote.

"Therefore, we are delivering 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missile systems to our friends in Ukraine," added the head of the German government.

Earlier, Germany provided approval through the NATO Support and Procurement Organisation for the Netherlands to send 400 multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine. This signifies a major increase in European military aid to Ukraine since Germany is one of the major weapons’ producers in Europe.

Germany also said it will provide five thousand protective helmets for the Ukrainian military.

Germany was notorious for refusing to supply weapons to Kyiv and blocking the delivery of weapons from a number of countries.

