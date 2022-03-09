Washington: U.S. will not deploy Iron Dome to Ukraine, but is looking into other air defense systems Wednesday, March 9, 2022 12:00:20 PM

The deployment of the Iron Dome air defense system in Ukraine is complex, but the possibility of using other air defense systems is being considered, said Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at a hearing in the Senate.

In response to a question from a senator, Nuland said that deploying Iron Dome is difficult because it requires preparation and the ability to install it. At the same time, the United States continues to explore the possibility of expanding military assistance for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Nuland also said the U.S. "should consider" adding Russia to the list of states sponsors of terrorism.

Iron Dome, a system built by the Israeli defense company Rafael together with the American Raytheon – is considered to be one of the world's most effective "killers" of short-range missiles.

Ukraine has been asking to close its air space from the first day of Russia’s invasion. Russia has been indiscriminately bombing civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Ukraine. NATO refuses to close the airspace over Ukraine, arguing that it will drag it into a war with Russia. In turn, Ukraine has asked allies to supply enough aircraft and air defense systems to protect its air space.

Yesterday, the Polish government agreed to send all its MiG-29 aircraft to the United States for further delivery to Ukraine. However, the United States replied that it "does not consider this option tenable".

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.