Ukrainian Forces capture 60 Russian soldiers amid fierce battles for Vovchansk in Kharkiv region Monday, June 3, 2024 10:29:18 PM

According to Nazar Voloshyn, a representative of the Khortytsia operational and strategic troop grouping, Ukrainian Forces continue to achieve successes on the battlefield. On Sunday, the number of Russian prisoners grew by dozens.

Russians are advancing in the Kharkiv region in an attempt to seize control of the town of Vovchansk, situated near the border. However, instead of success, they have faced substantial losses. Voloshyn shared these details in a comment to Liga.net.

He disclosed that around 60 Russian soldiers were captured by Ukrainian Forces near Vovchansk on Sunday, 2 June.

No further details were provided at this time, and the General Staff has not yet released official information regarding this success.

Voloshyn also stated that fierce battles are ongoing in the town and its outskirts near the Russian border, though Ukrainian troops continue to hold the majority of Vovchansk, controlling about 70% of the territory.

On the previous day, fighters from the 3rd Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian battalion in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian soldiers also took out several Russian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, trucks, and buggies. Among the captured weapons were ZALA reconnaissance drones and Lancet reconnaissance and strike drones.

Over 600 Russians have been neutralised by the Ukrainian Third Assault Brigade. Throughout the week, this unit repelled new enemy attacks, regained positions, and inflicted substantial casualties on the occupiers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.