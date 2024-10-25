Russian forces shift tactics in Selydove, opt for small units without armor Friday, October 25, 2024 9:57:50 AM

In a recent assault on Selydove, Russian forces have opted out of deploying armored vehicles, instead storming the town in small units across a broad front, said Vitaliy Milovidov, the press officer of Ukraine’s National Guard's 15th Special Purpose Brigade "Kara-Dag," during a broadcast on Radio Liberty.

According to Milovidov, while Russian troops have been bombarding Selydove with guided aerial bombs, drones, and artillery, they have not completely destroyed the town as they have with other Donbas cities. "The aim is to preserve the town's infrastructure and strategic position for a future offensive towards Pokrovsk," Milovidov elaborated.

The "Kara-Dag" brigade's press officer emphasized that Russian forces have significant personnel deployed across various directions. "They manage to infiltrate the settlement, attempting to secure positions primarily in residential areas, and from there, they plan to expand their operations," he explained.

"Small units make their way in, and even if it's just two or three Russian soldiers who reach a building, they seize a house and await reinforcements to leverage superior numbers against our infantry divisions," he added. It is noteworthy that on October 27-28, Russia plans to deploy North Korean military personnel for the first time in the conflict against Ukraine.

