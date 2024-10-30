Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian assault near Kurakhove Wednesday, October 30, 2024 12:30:17 PM

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian paratroopers effectively stopped a mechanized Russian assault aimed at the city of Kurakhove. Members of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade reported that the Russian command had dispatched new assault units along a route where previous occupiers had recently suffered a setback.

The Ukrainian fighters noted that the second assault group essentially repeated the mistakes of its predecessors. The morning strike force, consisting of five infantry fighting vehicles (BMPs) and two tanks, targeted the defenses of one of the airmobile battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Within a mere 15 minutes, four BMPs and two Russian tanks were obliterated by artillery fire, FPV drones, and remote mining.

One more armored vehicle grounded to a halt halfway through the mission. Afterward, the Ukrainian drone units took out the dismounted enemy infantry.

The military successfully repelled the attack on the road between Maksymilianivka and Kurakhove. Intense fighting persists in this strategic area, as the enemy continually sends in new reserves in a bid to capture Kurakhove quickly.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.