Germany to supply Ukraine with AI-powered kamikaze drones resistant to electronic warfare Monday, November 18, 2024 2:00:00 PM

Germany is set to deliver innovative AI-powered Helsing combat drones, known in professional circles as "Mini-Taurus", to Ukraine, reports BILD. This follows a contract sealed between Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and the German company Helsing in September 2024, for the delivery of 4,000 strike drones. Mass deliveries are scheduled to commence in December, with several hundred drones expected each month. These high-tech machines boast a range four times greater than Ukrainian kamikaze drones. Equipped with explosive charges capable of taking out Russian tanks, they can engage aerial targets as well.

The drones are operated via artificial intelligence and come with software that renders them mostly impervious to Russian GPS jamming and other electronic warfare tactics. Each drone is priced considerably lower than its American counterparts, like the Switchblade 600, which costs around €100,000, or Russian models like the Zala Lancet, priced at about €35,000. Utilizing landmarks to navigate, the drone autonomously keeps its course even in challenging conditions. Once a target is identified and confirmed by the operator, the drone strikes independently. "Helsing" drones retain the capability to hit targets even if radio communication is lost, provided a human-soldier command is pre-set.

Journalists report that under certain weather conditions, the drones can launch an attack from the sun's direction, offering minimal reaction time. The first batch of these drones is already operational on the battlefield. After successful testing, this new German superweapon has been deployed in eastern Ukraine under real combat conditions.

Germany's Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, expressed satisfaction with the commencement of AI drone shipments. The weaponry will enable Ukrainian armed forces to target high-priority Russian military facilities, such as command posts or logistics hubs, more effectively.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.