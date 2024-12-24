Ukraine urges EU to reduce refugee aid as Kyiv pushes for return of citizens amid wartime challenges Tuesday, December 24, 2024 2:00:14 PM

In a significant move by Ukrainian authorities, there is a call for European Union countries to cut back on aid to Ukrainian refugees, as Kyiv seeks to restrict consular services for Ukrainian men of conscription age living abroad. The strategy aims to encourage the return of citizens amid ongoing challenges domestically, as reported by Spanish newspaper El Pais. It's estimated that between 6 million and 10 million Ukrainians reside overseas, with Kyiv eager to see a fraction of them repatriate.

The newly formed Ministry of National Unity in Ukraine is leading efforts to engage with the Ukrainian diaspora and partners worldwide, a role highlighted by Interfax.

An accompanying entity, the Agency of National Unity, is to be launched to effectively implement these repatriation policies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has prioritized the ministry's objectives in Ukraine's recovery blueprint, presented recently to parliament. Simultaneously, Kyiv is working to maintain connections with expatriates through legislative changes. Notably, a bill on dual citizenship passed its first reading last week, according to El Pais.

In light of potential policy shifts, experts are predicting adjustments to refugee support, such as Germany's 'citizen allowance' (Bürgergeld) approaching 2025. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a Berlin visit, expressed a hopeful vision for swift repatriation.

"We discussed with Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz how crucial it is for Ukraine to welcome back all citizens who fled at the onset of the conflict. Ukrainian refugees are urged to return, with open arms, either during or post-conflict," Shmyhal emphasized in an interview with RTL and n-tv on December 11. Discussions on logistical specifics of the refugee return strategy are ongoing with the German government.

"We have partnered with the German authorities and our new Ministry of National Unity to collaboratively develop solutions for the expedited return of all Ukrainians," the Prime Minister of Ukraine elaborated, withholding particulars of the negotiations.

In a structural reshuffle, Ukraine renamed its Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of National Unity by early December, appointing Oleksiy Chernyshov as its head.

In a candid remark in September, Yevhenia Kravchuk of the Ukrainian ruling party "Servant of the People" informed media that Chernyshov "is expected to have an increased presence abroad," with ambitions to establish diplomatic offices in respective countries, notably where the Ukrainian population is substantial, like Poland and Germany.

Nevertheless, the interest among refugees in returning home is gradually waning. According to UN data from spring 2024, this trend shows a fall from 77% to 65% compared to the previous year's figures, with approximately 1.18 million Ukrainian refugees currently situated in Germany.

