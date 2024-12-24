Ukrainian Forces use FPV drones to thwart Russian armored assault near Vremivka Tuesday, December 24, 2024 2:00:12 PM

In a gripping video released by Ukraine's 110th Brigade, military personnel successfully fended off an advancing Russian armored column using up to a dozen FPV drones. The Russian attempt to advance north and threaten Vremivka was thwarted.

Russian commanders directed a column of armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions near Vremivka, moving along field paths toward the village of Novy Komar. Ukrainian forces relied solely on drones to counter this assault. One UAV continuously monitored the area, detecting any enemy movements while FPV drone operators targeted and hit Russian tanks and BMPs repeatedly. Details of the December 21 tank assault reversal were shared by the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Khorunzhiy Mark Bezruchko, on their Facebook page

The footage reveals four Russian armored vehicles—three tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle (BMP)—advancing on Ukrainian positions. The assault was first directed at the BMP, with at least two FPV drones seen hitting the vehicle, resulting in smoke and Russian soldiers fleeing. The tanks continued to advance, with one falling slightly behind. Eventually, attention turned to the tanks; initially, the ones at the front were targeted, followed by the straggler. In one dramatic moment, a drone camera showed a close-up of an armored vehicle with a grill added to the turret for UAV protection—a deterrent the drone easily bypassed, delivering a strike through an opening near the barrel. The attack culminated in approximately 5-6 drone strikes, effectively halting the Russian tank column.

Military reports indicated that Russian forces frequently assault the Vremivka sector with armored convoys. A video documenting an even more intense assault is anticipated soon. According to a General Staff report released at 8 a.m. on December 24, the Vremivka sector is currently the hottest stretch of the front, with 35 recorded Russian assaults. Other heavily contested areas include the Kurakhove direction (32 attacks) and the Pokrovske direction (30). Meanwhile, not less intense are the 46 Russian assaults recorded in the Kursk region.

DeepState project maps show Novy Komar located north of Vremivka and Bolshaya Novoselka, with a Russian "tongue" stretching toward it, a mere kilometer from Novooselka's outskirts. Analysts on December 24 noted advances at the Vremivka section, highlighting potential encirclements near Makarivka. On December 20, analysts and a Ukrainian lieutenant, codenamed "Alex," mentioned encirclements, which the General Staff and operational tactical group "Khortytsya" later denied. On a related note, the Third Assault Brigade on December 23 released footage taken by a Russian soldier, where Russian military personnel allegedly receive orders to disregard civilian safety.

