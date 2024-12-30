Russian media reports Ukrainian drone strike on Druzhba oil pipeline in Bryansk region Monday, December 30, 2024 3:04:27 PM

Russian media claims that Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region with a "Peklo" rocket drone. Ukraine has not commented on the incident yet.

According to Russian media outlet Mash, a rocket strike on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline near Bryansk, Russia, occurred this morning.

Russian journalists suggest that the oil pipeline near the city of Novozybkov, close to Bryansk, was targeted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a "Peklo" rocket drone.

Mash reports that the strike took place around 4:30 AM on December 30 in the settlement of Mamay. It is stated that the pipeline itself was not damaged, but a technical building on the premises was affected. No casualties have been reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not commented on the attack on the Russian oil pipeline. Journalists highlighted that the attacked facility is the last pumping station before the European border.

Russian media also recalled Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's remarks threatening Ukraine with an electricity cut-off on December 27, should Kyiv refuse Russian gas transit next year.

Meanwhile, on December 29, Ukrainian Naval Forces spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that all Russian naval logistics in Crimea have been destroyed.

On December 28, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a "Shahed" depot in Russia's Oryol region where drones were stored, maintained, and repaired by Russians.

Additionally, on December 28, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate reported an explosion at a railway depot in Voskresensk, Moscow region, which destroyed freight cars presumably used by Russians to supply resources to the frontline.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.