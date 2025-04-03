A month under siege: Ukrainian robot saves three wounded soldiers Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00:04 AM

The ground-breaking ground robotics system, Ardal, developed by Ukrainian tech company BUREVII, accomplished a daring rescue, evacuating three wounded soldiers from the perilous gray zone when all other attempts had failed.

Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, shared this incredible story on his Telegram channel. He highlighted that the ground drone, Ardal, traversed over 17 kilometers under the relentless barrage of mortar and artillery fire.

The operation was staged on one of the most intense battlegrounds, routinely monitored by Russian UAVs coordinating artillery strikes. The 92nd Mechanized Brigade, 154th Mechanized Brigade, and the robot's developers coordinated the mission.

The operation required over 50 people, electronic warfare and countermeasure systems, aerial reconnaissance, and UAV bombers to divert enemy attention. Ultimately, the wounded were successfully evacuated, with the Ardal drone coming out unscathed.

Fedorov also revealed ambitious plans to transfer all logistical responsibilities to robotic systems, ensuring the safety and lives of military personnel.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense cluster, Brave1, has conducted tests for fiber-optic FPV drones in Ukraine, with a range exceeding 20 kilometers, proving immune to electronic warfare measures.

Ukrainian engineers have also crafted an attack FPV drone equipped with a built-in radio location system, designed to assault enemy jamming systems.

