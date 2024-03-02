A powerful explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia claims a drone attack Saturday, March 2, 2024 9:01:19 AM

On Friday, March 1, an explosion was heard in Saint Petersburg, Russia, preceded by the sound of an engine in the sky, media outlet SHOT reports.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a bright flash in the sky. Residents near Piskarevsky Prospekt told journalists that debris, believed to be from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), had fallen close to a residential building.

Videos of the fallen debris have also surfaced online.

According to Russian media, 15 apartments in Piskarevsky Prospekt were allegedly damaged in the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that none of the building's residents were harmed.

Russian journalists speculate that the UAV's target may have been the local Ruchyi oil depot, located approximately one kilometer from where the drone fell. The media report that 100 people were evacuated from the damaged building.

The channel Mash also published photos of wreckage claimed to be found near the site of the explosion. The media report that the amateur-built UAV was carrying 3.5 kilograms of explosives.

Saint Petersburg's Governor Alexander Beglov stated on his Telegram channel that emergency services and law enforcement agencies were working in the city's Krasnogvardeysky district but did not specify exactly what had happened there.

"There are no casualties. The glazing of balconies of two buildings was partly damaged. Residents of the affected apartments have been evacuated. I am heading the operational headquarters," the official wrote.

On the night of March 1, explosions were heard in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. Russian media suggested that the Sverdlov plant, which produces explosives, was targeted.

It was also reported that explosions occurred in Crimea on March 1. In the area of Yevpatoriya and in the Saky district, as eyewitnesses claimed, Russian air defense systems were actively engaged.

