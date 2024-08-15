Abandoned by commanders: entire Russian company surrenders to Ukrainian Forces in Kursk region Thursday, August 15, 2024 1:30:24 PM

Am entire company of Russian soldiers voluntarily surrendered to Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, as reported by the "I Want to Live" project on August 15. The soldiers surrendered on August 14, making the decision collectively as their commanders had abandoned them.

"It's understandable; it's hard to conduct combat operations when you're led by tyrants and embezzlers, and flanked by Kadyrov's bandits, who abandon everyone just to avoid being captured themselves," said the representatives of the "I Want to Live" project .

In jest, the press service also thanked Russian commander Alexander Lapin, who is notorious for his failures within the Russian military.

"Well, thank you, General Lapin, for helping us succeed in Kursk Oblast, just like in 2022 in Kharkiv, for whose defense you were responsible," reads the statement.

Russian media had previously reported that Lieutenant General Lapin was blamed for the collapse of the Kursk region's defense. He has a controversial reputation for consistently failing operations and systematically losing battles.

Notably, Lapin was in charge of the Russian defense overrun by Ukrainian forces in 2022 near Balakliia, Lyman, and Izyum.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that on the morning of August 14, Ukrainian forces captured over 100 Russian soldiers.

On August 15, Ivan Tymochko, Chairman of the Reserve Council of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, revealed that for the first time since the full-scale war began, Russia itself approached Ukraine regarding a POW exchange.

